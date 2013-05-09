Editor's Choice
A competitor flexes his muscles backstage during the 53rd Mr. India bodybuilding competition in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 8, 2013. Around 300 bodybuilders from across India participated in the competition on Wednesday. REUTERS/Babu more
Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 8, 2013. Temperatures in Allahabad on Wednesday reached 41.5 degrees Celsius (106.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to information...more
Israeli border police officers guard the front of Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City during a parade marking Jerusalem Day May 8, 2013. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967...more
A student protester bites a riot policeman while being detained during a riot at a rally demanding Chile's government reform the education system in Santiago, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A World War Two veteran leaves after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An alleged Palestinian collaborator with Israel covers his face as he poses for the camera inside a Hamas-run prison in Gaza City April 23, 2013. The Islamist Hamas government, which is pledged to Israel's destruction by force of arms, is lauding a...more
Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. Berry, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight and Berry's 6-year-old daughter escaped a Cleveland home where they were held captive. Berry, now 27, was found with...more
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona May 8, 2013. Arias was accused of first degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Travis Alexander, whose body was found in the shower of his Phoenix...more
Women look at riot police officers walking past, next to a main highway that has been blocked by demonstrators from Bolivia's Union Workers (COB) in Apacheta, near El Alto, May 7, 2013. According to local media, for the second day, protesters were...more
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Benoit Paire of France during their men's singles match at the Madrid Open tournament, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. DeJesus, Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Berry's 6-year-old daughter escaped a Cleveland home where they were held captive. DeJesus, now 23, vanished aged 14 in 2004. REUTERS/John...more
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she leaves after the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/pool
Demonstrators attend a rally in protest of Sunday's election result at a stadium in Kelana Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur May 8, 2013. Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim vowed on Tuesday to lead a "fierce movement" to reform the country's...more
A government employee shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he was detained by police during a protest in Srinagar May 8, 2013. Indian police detained dozens of employees on Wednesday during a protest demanding a greater regularization of...more
People walk past a South Korean soldier participating in an anti-biochemical terrorism drill in central Seoul May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A part of the control tower is pictured at the Genoa's port harbour May 8, 2013. At least three people were killed and six injured when a container ship rammed a control tower in the northern Italian port city of Genoa late on Tuesday, harbour...more
People look at a sculpture made of 13 scrapped cars of various colours created by Gu Yuan and Sun Yeli at a cultural industrial park in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor (L) challenges Chelsea's Gary Cahill during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Cast member Tom Cruise (C) hugs a woman as he makes his appearance before fans at the Japan premiere of his movie "Oblivion" in Tokyo May 8, 2013. The movie will be released to the public in Japan from May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The "Room of Names" is pictured in the museum of the former concentration camp Mauthausen near Linz in upper Austria is pictured May 2, 2013. The "Room of Names" shows glass panels bearing the names of over 81,000 inmates who died in the Mauthausen...more
Czech soldiers wait for a ceremony to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the liberation of former Czechoslovakia and the end of World War Two in Europe at the National Memorial on the Vitkov Hill in Prague May 8, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Germany's Moritz Muller (front) checks Austria's Manuel Latusa into the glass during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Judges sit in the House of Lords as they wait for the start of the State opening of Parliament, in the Palace of Westminster in London May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman who calls herself Just Me Jagger, secures a vantage point to watch the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament, in Parliament Square, central London, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
