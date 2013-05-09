Editor's Choice

The "Room of Names" is pictured in the museum of the former concentration camp Mauthausen near Linz in upper Austria is pictured May 2, 2013. The "Room of Names" shows glass panels bearing the names of over 81,000 inmates who died in the Mauthausen camp complex. Between August 1938 and May 1945, the Nazis imprisoned around 200,000 people in concentration camp Mauthausen with a death toll of around 81,000. Mauthausen was liberated on May 2, 1945 by U.S troops. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger