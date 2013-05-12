Editor's Choice
A couple sit on a bench as Basque nationalist trade unions ELA and LAB and Spanish unions UGT and CCOO take part in a demonstration against public sector cuts in Bilbao May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Supporters of Nawaz Sharif (not pictured), leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) political party, shout slogans upon his arrival to cast his vote for the general election at a polling station in Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin...more
Free Syrian Army fighters react during the firing of a rocket after what activists said was clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army in Binnish in Idlib province May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor more
Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 15th hole during the third round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (C) fights for the ball with Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (L) and Carl Landry during their NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff basketball game in Oakland, California May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith more
Buddhist believers carrying lotus lanterns march during a lotus lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A rescue worker (unseen) checks the body of a child who was killed in a bomb blast, during an election, at the Jinnah hospital morgue in Karachi May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro more
British entrepreneur Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved, as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (2nd L) looks on, during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Workers carrying tea leaves walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the outskirts of the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Juventus' captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Serie A championship at the end of their match against Cagliari at the Juventus stadium in Turin May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio...more
People of Freedom party member Silvio Berlusconi coughs as he makes an address on stage in Brescia May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands under an umbrella as a rainbow spans over the Croatian Island of Cres in the Adriatic Sea in Sveta Marina (harbour of Sveta) near Labin some 50 km south of Rijeka May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng pours beer over team mate Franck Ribery as the team celebrates victory after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Augsburg in Munich, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Reshma Begum, 19, rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed, lies on a bed at Savar Combined Military Hospital in Savar May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Hamburger SV's Slobodan Rajkovic (L) and Hoffenheim's Kevin Volland (R) jump over Hamburger SV's goalkeeper Rene Adler as he saves the ball during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner more
Workers install bamboo poles on an under constructed billboard along a road on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boston Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz (R) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in a shop in Deir al-Zor May 10, 2013. Picture taken May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Nawaz Sharif (C), leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) political party, casts his vote for the general election at a polling station in Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
