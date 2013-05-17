Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama checks to see if he still needs the umbrella held by a U.S. Marine to protect him from the rain during a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>An Iraqi soldier steps over wreckage of a car bomb at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City May 16, 2013. Two car bombs exploded in busy markets in Sadr City, north-eastern Baghdad and killed at least 11 people and wounded another 18, police and medical officials said. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen</p>

<p>Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornados swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. At least six people were killed and about 100 injured on Wednesday as three tornadoes ripped through a stretch of Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, destroying a number of homes, authorities said. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez</p>

<p>A woman and her children evacuate to a safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Pilgrims walk across the Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in the province of Seville, southern Spain May 16, 2013. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive color. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in the queue outside the grounds before the first test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Director Sofia Coppola (R) and actresses Claire Julien (L), Taissa Farmiga (2ndL), Katie Chang (3rdL), Emma Watson (2ndR) and actor Israel Broussard, cast members of the film 'The Bling Ring', arrive for the screening of the film 'Jeune &amp; Jolie' (Young &amp; Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Canada's Eric Staal (R) lies injured on the ice during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship quarter-final match against Sweden at the Globe Arena in Stockholm May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

<p>A man rests on a bench at Rossio square in downtown Lisbon May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

<p>The prosthetic leg and the crutch of Palestinian Asad Redwan, 31, are pictured as he swims in a pool inside al-Sadaka Club in Gaza City May 16, 2013 Redwan said his leg was amputated after he was hit in an Israeli air strike in 2009. The swimming training sessions are organized by the Merciful Hands Society for wounded Palestinians in an attempt to help them get rid of trauma and frustration. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Olympic pole-vaulter champion Renaud Lavillenie of France rests on the infield at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco May 9, 2013. Lavillenie, three-time Diamond League winner, trains for the start of the 2013 season which begins in June. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli welds a component of his self-made robot (back) at the yard of his house in Beijing, May 15, 2013. Tao, 37, spent about 150,000 yuan (USD 24,407 ) and more than 11 months to build the robot out of recycled scrap metals and electric wires that he bought from a second-hand market. The robot is 2.1-metre-tall and around 480 kilograms (529 lbs) in weight, local media reported. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

<p>Soldiers demonstrate unarmed combat techniques during a military graduation parade for trainees from the Libyan Army "Thunderbolt" Special Forces unit, in Benghazi May 16, 2013. The trainees form the first batch of graduates which enlisted after the 2011 Libyan revolution. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>Activists from women's rights group Femen burn a barbie doll on a cross as they protest outside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

<p>Waves crash into people sitting by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. Mahasen started crossing Bangladesh's low-lying coast on Thursday, bearing down on the ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, as tens of thousands of people huddled in shelters from a storm which the United Nations says threatens 4.1 million people. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>People wait for the arrival of Turkey's President Abdullah Gul near one of the two blast sites, which resulted in the deaths of 51 people over the weekend, in the town of Reyhanli, in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 16, 2013. Turkey's President Abdullah Gul criticised the world's response to the Syria conflict on Thursday as limited to "rhetoric", saying his country had received little help in coping with a huge influx of Syrian refugees. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters react during the firing of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>New York Knicks' J.R. Smith leaps as he shoots and is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Sam Young (bottom C), as Pacers' David West (L) watches, with less than one second remaining in the first half in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in New York May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A diver (L) rescues a man who was trapped in a flooded semi-underground store for 8 hours, after heavy downpours hit Xiamen, Fujian province May 16, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A child watches jellyfish swim in a large tank at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, British Columbia May 16, 2013. The tank contains around 2,000 spotted jellyfish and is part of a major display of 15 various species from around the world. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>A soldier searches a site of the accident in a shoe factory in the Kong Pisei district of Kampong Speu province, 50 km (30 miles) west of the capital, Phnom Penh May 16, 2013. Three people were killed when the ceiling of a warehouse fell in at a shoe factory in Cambodia, a government minister said on Thursday, adding to concerns about safety standards at Asian factories producing cheap clothing. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

<p>Israeli policemen detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a demonstration against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, near the recruitment offices in Jerusalem May 16, 2013. Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protested in Jerusalem on Thursday against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, a proposal supported by the secular majority pushing for a more equal share of the burden on Israeli society. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul May 16, 2013. A suicide bomber in a car targeted two vehicles carrying foreign forces in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, police said, but it was not immediately clear if there were casualties. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

