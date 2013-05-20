Editor's Choice
Graduates of the class of 2013 react to their commencement address given by President Barack Obama at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Pope Francis (R) gestures as he talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a private audience at the Vatican, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Buddhist monks chat before a mass alms offering ceremony in Bangkok May 19, 2013. Thousands of Buddhist monks and believers attended the ceremony to mark Vesak Day, the annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death. REUTERS/Damir...more
An army soldier (R) sits on a chair while a voter stamps his ballot papers inside a booth at a polling station during a re-polling for the general elections in Karachi, May 19, 2013. Sunday's voting took place at 43 polling stations across the...more
U.S. Air Force Colonel Mike Minihan (R), Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, and fellow officers hold onto their hats in jet engine gusts after saluting President Barack Obama upon his departure aboard Air Force One in foggy conditions, for travel to...more
Voice of America staff set up a microphone and clean the suit of Myanmar President Thein Sein (C) before a town hall event at the Voice of America in Washington May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Ethnic Hungarians wait for sunrise, a time when they believe they can see the Holy Spirit, during the annual Roman Catholic Pentecostal pilgrimage gathering in Sumuleu Ciuc, 270 km (168 miles) north of Bucharest, May 19, 2013. Catholic Hungarian...more
Jury member actress Nicole Kidman (R) and her husband Keith Urban pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. ...more
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members wait in the queue outside the ground before the fourth day of the first test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safe house Deir al-Zor, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Anti-government protesters hold posters of Shi'ite cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim during an anti-government protest organised by Bahrain's main opposition group Al Wefaq, in Budaiya, west of Manama May 17, 2013. Bahraini security forces raided...more
Supporters of Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia clash with riot police at Hai al Tadamon in Tunis May 19, 2013. Supporters of the hardline Islamist group clashed with Tunisian police in two cities on Sunday after the government banned its annual rally...more
Catholics carry the World Youth Day cross during its arrival in Icarai beach in Niteroi near Rio de Janeiro May 19, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the...more
People run down a street in Deir al-Zor, May 18, 2013. Picture taken May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Daschund dogs walk together as they wait for the judge during the Breeding Group competition at the World Dog Show in Budapest May 15, 2013. More than 17,000 dogs from 70 countries were part of the show which took place from May 15-19. REUTERS/Laszlo...more
A boy uses a straw to blow flour inside a plastic cup while participating in a game during a town fiesta in celebration of patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Baclaran, Paranaque, south of Manila May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Members of the Palestinian security forces take part in a training session in the West Bank city of Jericho May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
President Barack Obama adjusts his tie before receiving an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at the graduation ceremony of the class of 2013 at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams sprays champagne after winning the women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2013. Williams won 6-1 6-3. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Switzerland's players huddle before their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship final match against Sweden at the Globe Arena in Stockholm May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale (R) is challenged by Sunderland's Sebastian Larsson during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Barcelona's Lionel Messi carries his son Thiago during the Spanish league first division trophy celebrations at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 19, 2013. Barcelona moved a step closer to matching Real Madrid's La Liga record of 100 points with a...more
Manchester United's Antonio Valencia waits to take a throw in during their English Premier League soccer match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, May 19, 2013. This is Sir Alex Ferguson's 1,500th and...more
Chelsea's Demba Ba (L) challenges Everton's Phil Jagielka during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London May 19, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
