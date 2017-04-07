Editors Choice Photos

Edition:
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma flee from police in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
People try to stop water flowing through the gate of a flood channel after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and injuring another at the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Players of Universidad de Chile and Corinthians listen to national anthems before their match in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
President Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A member of honour guards attends a welcoming ceremony for Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg (not pictured) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Palestinian boy Mohammed Bahtiti (L), 13, who fractured his leg, waits for medical checks at an outpatient clinic at Shifa hospital, Gaza's largest public medical facility, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A transgender person sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Mannequins are seen on shelves in an empty store in an area controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A race during Grand National Festival at Britain's Aintree Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Reservists of self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic army attend a gathering at a military training ground near the town of Shakhtyorsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
An Iraqi man who was wounded during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital in Gayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Red deer are seen near the headstream of the Yangtze River in Yushu, Qinghai Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A Monarch butterfly is seen reflected in a mirror as it rests on the ground during the official Inauguration of the month of the Monarch butterfly at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A child sleeps on his mother�s lap while taking a ride on Rickshaw, a traditional vehicle, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Rescued migrants wait to disembark from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and presidential election candidate, attends a political rally in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A Palestinian boy lies on sand next to Devil Rays, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Residents search for valuable items from their destroyed houses, after a fire engulfed hundreds of shanties and thousands families lost their homes at a community of informal settlers as local media reported, in Bacoor, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Children fly a kite in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
