Editors Choice Pictures
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A naked demonstrator rallies against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sarah Coakley (12), Ciaran Coakley (10), Eolann Coakley (6) and Meghan Coakley (9) watch as William Ford Jr., Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company arrives at his great-grandfather Henry Ford's ancestral home in Ballinascarthy, Ireland....more
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
Fox News Channel host Bill O'Reilly shakes hand with Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Trump holds up a New England Patriots jersey as Head Coach Bill Belichick (L) watches during an event honoring the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People and rescue agencies look for bodies in a destroyed area after mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
Zijun Li of China competes in the ISU Women's Short Program in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People, who were evacuated from the two rebel-besieged Shi'ite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, wait at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, to travel to government-controlled Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Wine-grower Daniel Grab stands beside a paraffin fire pot he uses to protect the vines against freezing temperatures at his vineyard in Adlikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An Iraqi child stands in front of a gate of its house in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Opposition demonstrators wade through Guaire river during clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A migrant child sits on the deck of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix as it arrives with migrants and bodies on board, in Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lup
Former headquarters of Brazilian mining company Vale SA burns in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro uses binoculars during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace
Solar panels are seen in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A dress found at an exhumation site is photographed in the village of El Mozote, Meanguera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Opposition supporters clash with police during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Boys, who were injured during a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy on Saturday, wait at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, to travel to government-controlled Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Boxer Anthony Joshua during the media session at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic
Habib, 22, from Algeria sits in an abandoned railway wagon used as a shelter by stranded migrants in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. Habib arrived at the Greek island of Rhodes three months ago and he reached the mainland after hiding in a...more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
