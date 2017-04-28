A member of historical military club in World War Two uniform drives a vintage military vehicle during the traditional Convoy of Liberty to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the western part of the country from Nazi rule by the...more

A member of historical military club in World War Two uniform drives a vintage military vehicle during the traditional Convoy of Liberty to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the western part of the country from Nazi rule by the U.S. Army, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

