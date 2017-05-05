Edition:
Residents vandalize a vehicle seized by military personnel during a protest against the army after an incident with suspected oil thieves in the community of El Palmarito, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Ozair Viveros

Residents vandalize a vehicle seized by military personnel during a protest against the army after an incident with suspected oil thieves in the community of El Palmarito, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Ozair Viveros

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Residents vandalize a vehicle seized by military personnel during a protest against the army after an incident with suspected oil thieves in the community of El Palmarito, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Ozair Viveros
1 / 41
President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2 / 41
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
3 / 41
Bubacar Samba, a Gambian migrant who voluntarily returned from Libya, reacts during an interview at his home in Brikama, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Bubacar Samba, a Gambian migrant who voluntarily returned from Libya, reacts during an interview at his home in Brikama, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Bubacar Samba, a Gambian migrant who voluntarily returned from Libya, reacts during an interview at his home in Brikama, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
4 / 41
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
5 / 41
People gather near the Soviet monument, "Arch of the Friendship of Nations", which is painted with rainbow colours, in celebration of diversity ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People gather near the Soviet monument, "Arch of the Friendship of Nations", which is painted with rainbow colours, in celebration of diversity ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
People gather near the Soviet monument, "Arch of the Friendship of Nations", which is painted with rainbow colours, in celebration of diversity ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
6 / 41
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7 / 41
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela. Prensa Lilian Tintori/Handout via REUTERS

Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela. Prensa Lilian Tintori/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela. Prensa Lilian Tintori/Handout via REUTERS
8 / 41
Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) political party, and Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, are seen in Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) political party, and Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, are seen in Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) political party, and Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, are seen in Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
9 / 41
Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10 / 41
A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
11 / 41
Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
12 / 41
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and the U.S. Army photographer who took the photo, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton, during an Afghan National Army (ANA) live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province, Afghanistan, July 2, 2013. The photo was released for the May-June issue of the United States Army journal Military Review. U.S. Army/Spc. Hilda Clayton/via REUTERS

A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and the U.S. Army photographer who took the photo, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton, during an Afghan National Army (ANA) live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province, Afghanistan, July 2,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and the U.S. Army photographer who took the photo, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton, during an Afghan National Army (ANA) live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province, Afghanistan, July 2, 2013. The photo was released for the May-June issue of the United States Army journal Military Review. U.S. Army/Spc. Hilda Clayton/via REUTERS
13 / 41
People visit Tiananmen Square as a dust storm hits Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People visit Tiananmen Square as a dust storm hits Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
People visit Tiananmen Square as a dust storm hits Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
14 / 41
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
15 / 41
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
16 / 41
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
17 / 41
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
18 / 41
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
19 / 41
President Trump is surrounded by local schoolchildren as he delivers remarks at a school choice event at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump is surrounded by local schoolchildren as he delivers remarks at a school choice event at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
President Trump is surrounded by local schoolchildren as he delivers remarks at a school choice event at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
20 / 41
Preta (L) and Gabao from Brazil's indigenous Gamela tribe react after members of their tribe were injured in a dispute over land in northern Brazil, in Viana, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Preta (L) and Gabao from Brazil's indigenous Gamela tribe react after members of their tribe were injured in a dispute over land in northern Brazil, in Viana, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Preta (L) and Gabao from Brazil's indigenous Gamela tribe react after members of their tribe were injured in a dispute over land in northern Brazil, in Viana, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
21 / 41
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
22 / 41
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
23 / 41
A fisherman prepares to catch ray fish at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A fisherman prepares to catch ray fish at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A fisherman prepares to catch ray fish at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
24 / 41
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
25 / 41
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
26 / 41
Members of the honour guard prepare for a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Pete

Members of the honour guard prepare for a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Pete

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Members of the honour guard prepare for a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Pete
27 / 41
Saad Mohammed rolls down what he says is the largest handwritten version of Koran in the world measuring around 700 meters long, the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saad Mohammed rolls down what he says is the largest handwritten version of Koran in the world measuring around 700 meters long, the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Saad Mohammed rolls down what he says is the largest handwritten version of Koran in the world measuring around 700 meters long, the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
28 / 41
Men work on top of a giant Vesak lantern ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, which is Sri Lankan Buddhist' s commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Men work on top of a giant Vesak lantern ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, which is Sri Lankan Buddhist' s commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Men work on top of a giant Vesak lantern ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, which is Sri Lankan Buddhist' s commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
29 / 41
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
30 / 41
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a community event on the Obama Presidential Centre at the South Shore Cultural Centre in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a community event on the Obama Presidential Centre at the South Shore Cultural Centre in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a community event on the Obama Presidential Centre at the South Shore Cultural Centre in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
31 / 41
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
32 / 41
Community members pray during a vigil at the Triple S Food Mart after the U.S. Justice Department announced they will not charge two police officers in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Community members pray during a vigil at the Triple S Food Mart after the U.S. Justice Department announced they will not charge two police officers in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Community members pray during a vigil at the Triple S Food Mart after the U.S. Justice Department announced they will not charge two police officers in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
33 / 41
Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez sings "I believe I can fly" during a news conference shortly after lawmakers rejected her appointment as Environment Secretary, 10 months into her term in office, at the Senate in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez sings "I believe I can fly" during a news conference shortly after lawmakers rejected her appointment as Environment Secretary, 10 months into her term in office, at the Senate in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez sings "I believe I can fly" during a news conference shortly after lawmakers rejected her appointment as Environment Secretary, 10 months into her term in office, at the Senate in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
34 / 41
Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the western Pacific Ocean. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/via REUTERS

Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the western Pacific Ocean. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the western Pacific Ocean. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/via REUTERS
35 / 41
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
36 / 41
Staff at the Fairfax newspaper The Age walk out in protest after the company announced a round of staff cuts, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS

Staff at the Fairfax newspaper The Age walk out in protest after the company announced a round of staff cuts, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Staff at the Fairfax newspaper The Age walk out in protest after the company announced a round of staff cuts, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS
37 / 41
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is splashed with Gatorade during an interview with NESN reporter Guerin Austin after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is splashed with Gatorade during an interview with NESN reporter Guerin Austin after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is splashed with Gatorade during an interview with NESN reporter Guerin Austin after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
38 / 41
Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
39 / 41
Farmers ride home on a tractor pulling an overloaded trailer full of straw in a village outside Faisalabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Farmers ride home on a tractor pulling an overloaded trailer full of straw in a village outside Faisalabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Farmers ride home on a tractor pulling an overloaded trailer full of straw in a village outside Faisalabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
40 / 41
Kate and Gerry McCann arrive for a service to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of their daughter Madeleine, at St Mary and St John church in Rothley, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Kate and Gerry McCann arrive for a service to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of their daughter Madeleine, at St Mary and St John church in Rothley, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Kate and Gerry McCann arrive for a service to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of their daughter Madeleine, at St Mary and St John church in Rothley, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
41 / 41
