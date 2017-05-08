Resident reenactors portraying the Zacapoaxtlas Indians fire a cannon over the others acting as French soldiers during a re-enactment of their 1862 battle in the Penon de los Banos neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. Cinco de Mayo marks the May 5,...more

Resident reenactors portraying the Zacapoaxtlas Indians fire a cannon over the others acting as French soldiers during a re-enactment of their 1862 battle in the Penon de los Banos neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. Cinco de Mayo marks the May 5, 1862 victory by a small army of Mexican patriots and peasants over a French force. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

