Pictures | Tue May 9, 2017 | 8:25am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A woman walks out of a polling booth at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on �Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election� on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. Jorge Intriago/Courtesy Air National Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A boy works at a aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Outgoing French President Francois Hollande reaches out to touch President-elect Emmanuel Macron, as they attend a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Latvia's Triana Park perform with the song "Line" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Residents carry a man who was wounded when a car laden with explosives rammed into a cafeteria in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, walks past an outdoor chimney marked with "Pray and Obey" at the compound where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah. She is in the process of purchasing the compound. Picture taken May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Lola the sheep dog dressed as a Lion sits as The British & Irish Lions team of the Britain Rugby Union prepare for a team photo at London Hilton Syon Park. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Former President Barack Obama stands onstage after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Military police officers take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs with the song "Occidentali's Karma" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Abu Fahad (2nd R) rests with colleges inside a workshop in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. The workshop uses plastic from bottles and other waste materials to produce liquid and gas fuels.The liquid is refined into gasoline, diesel and benzene fuels which are sold for domestic and commercial use. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
The U.S. Airforce's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Prosecutor John Pappas (L) reads as Judge Michael Bolden (R) takes notes as 30-year-old suspect Bampumim Teixeira is arraigned on two counts of murder in his hospital room at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. REUTERS/David L. Ryan/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Police officers are seen at an entrance of the Paris' Gare du Nord train station, Paris, France. Samuel Tardieu/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College near Reading. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Next Slideshows

