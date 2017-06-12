Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, after a weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators in game six of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Riot security forces take up position as a demonstrator reacts in front of them while clashing with demonstrators rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after winning the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte, vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand amid smoke in Raqqa's western neighbourhood of Jazra, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Producer Stacey Mindich accepts Best Musical for Dear Evan Hansen at the 71st Tony Awards in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello celebrates after the economically struggling U.S. island territory voted overwhelmingly on Sunday in favour of becoming the 51st state, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
An Iraqi girl is carried by a man as civilians displaced by fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State flee the al-Zanjili district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The annual Pride Parade is replaced with a Resist March as members of the LGBT community protest President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mercedes� Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning on the podium with the trophy at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An Iraqi soldier washes his face in the toilet of an abandoned school at the frontline in al-Zanjili district in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fake explosive belt worn by the London Bridge attackers. Metropolitan Police/via REUTERS
A Palestinian woman lights a candle inside her house during power cut in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman poses with her dog at a Polo event in Hurlingham Park in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A drug user walks past fire during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revellers pose during the Isle of Wight Festival in Britain's Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A general view shows the 1,000-year-old Harqalah fortress ruin, west of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The damaged engine of a China Eastern Airlines Airbus A330 is seen on the tarmac, following an emergency landing, at Sydney International Airport, Australia. AAP/Paul Miller/via REUTERS
A newly married couple kiss outside Madrid's Royal Palace, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation at the MAN catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon
A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
The scene of the Philando Castile shooting
Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.