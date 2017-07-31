Editors Choice Pictures
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force fly over a beach during an international airshow in Torre del Mar, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Rescue workers bring passengers to safety after they were stranded by an accident on the Koelner Seilbahn (Cologne Cable Car) over the Rhine river in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. competes in the Men's Butterfly 100m Final at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A participant reacts in front of a mock-up tank on fire as university students and relatives of victims march to commemorate the killing of students during a protest in 1975 by Salvadoran military forces, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose...more
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang. KCNA via Reuters
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro casts his vote at a polling station during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS
Kenyans pray during a rally calling for peace ahead of Kenya's August 8 election in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Civilians run from the scene of an explosion in Maka al Mukaram road in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Iris Schmidbauer of Germany competes in the Women's 20m High Dive Round 2 at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. China Daily via...more
Dominic Geraghty and his dog Edward pose for a picture after descending Croagh Patrick holy mountain during an annual Catholic pilgrimage near Lecanvey, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev as they attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Swimming � 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships � Women's 400m Individual Medley Final � Budapest, Hungary � July 30, 2017 � Katinka Hosszu of Hungary celebrates after winning the race. REUTERS/Michael Dalder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally of his ruling ZANU (PF) in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with U.S. President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New...more
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flash Drives for Freedom" wall during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. The group uses the donated...more
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fitted with identity rings at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca ...more
Helicopter transporting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) takes off after an election rally in the town of Kajiado, Kenya July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece, July 27, 2017. Picture taken July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
