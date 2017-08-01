Edition:
Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
President Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
People take photo as a child poses at a sports-themed Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train ahead of Summer Universiade, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) Hwasong-14, in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Klebson Cosme carries the coffin of his son Arthur Cosme, who died one month after being shot inside his mother's belly, who was 39 weeks pregnant according to local media, during a shootout between drug dealers and policemen in Lixao slum, during his funeral at a cemetery in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A rotary dial telephone set and clock are seen in the NATO tunnels dating back to the Cold War in the War Headquarters tunnels beneath Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flash Drives for Freedom" wall during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas. The group uses the donated flash drives to smuggle outside information into North Korea, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at the podium, alongside LA 2024 Bid Chairman Casey Wasserman and (R) City Council President Herb Wesson during the announcement that the city of Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games pictured in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
An African migrant lies exhausted after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A woman cries during a rally where opposition supporters pay tribute to victims of violence in protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A firefighter stands in front of blazing flames as a wildfire burns in the area of Kalyvia, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
King Philippe of Belgium and Britain's Prince Charles stand next to the puppet from War Horse during commemorations to mark the centenary of Passchendaele, The Third Battle of Ypres, in Belgium. REUTERS/Tim Rooke/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stand together after John Kelly was sworn in as White House Chief of Staff in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Buses that will transfer Nusra Front militants are seen parked in Jroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Attendees arrive for the ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberation Army at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme park "Viveland", in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stands before a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A woman holds a sign that reads "Ollanta, Nadine freedom" outside the court where lawyers for Peruvian ex-president Ollanta Humala are asking for an appeal to overturn a recent decision to jail him and his wife, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A homeless man sleeps in a makeshift encampment in front of a bank displaying a home loan advertisement in central Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A Jewish worshipper sleeps next to his weapon near the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
