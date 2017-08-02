Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Forest fires are seen in Lustica peninsula near Tivat, Montenegro. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man carries prayer flags offered by the devotees as he climbs to hang them from the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site famous among tourists, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbour City mall in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Two sheep fight in a competition in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth are reflected in a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Navy/Erik...more
A devotee covered in motor oil takes part in the festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) collides with right fielder Willy Garcia (61) while chasing a ball against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago. Both players left the game after the collision. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a press conference in London. Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Workers known as "Tecchiaioli" examine marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A faithful takes a selfie with Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme park "Viveland", in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with U.S. troops taking part in NATO led joint military exercises Noble Partner 2017 at the Vaziani military base near Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ella-Grace Trudeau (C), daughter of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adjusts her earplugs as she sits between British Columbia Premier John Horgan (L) and a member of Trudeau's security detail during a helicopter tour of areas hit by wildfires...more
People play mahjong as they sit in water at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Playing underwater in Croatia
Under the sea at the Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia.
Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.
Testing the USS Gerald R. Ford
The newly commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier carries out tests of the launch and landing systems in the Atlantic Ocean.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the past month.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Sumo kids
The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.