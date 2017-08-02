Edition:
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Forest fires are seen in Lustica peninsula near Tivat, Montenegro. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A man carries prayer flags offered by the devotees as he climbs to hang them from the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site famous among tourists, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbour City mall in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Two sheep fight in a competition in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth are reflected in a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A devotee covered in motor oil takes part in the festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) collides with right fielder Willy Garcia (61) while chasing a ball against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago. Both players left the game after the collision. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a press conference in London. Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Workers known as "Tecchiaioli" examine marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A faithful takes a selfie with Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme park "Viveland", in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with U.S. troops taking part in NATO led joint military exercises Noble Partner 2017 at the Vaziani military base near Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Ella-Grace Trudeau (C), daughter of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adjusts her earplugs as she sits between British Columbia Premier John Horgan (L) and a member of Trudeau's security detail during a helicopter tour of areas hit by wildfires in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
People play mahjong as they sit in water at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
