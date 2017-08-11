Editor's Choice Pictures
A balloon flies over rooftops in Bristol during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tourists frolic along Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Servicepersons of the Ministry of People's Security met to express full support for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government statement. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces try to locate Islamic State's sniper in Al Senaa, a district of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burned trees in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Deborah John of Trinidad and Tobago after falling during the women's 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures with a machete in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Pupils sit on the World War II remnants of a torpedo at Asan Memorial Park on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
President Donald Trump emerges from the clubhouse at his golf estate with Vice President Mike Pence at his side to speak to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a former Stasi prison in Berlin-Hohenschoenhausen in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/POOL
A relief goods storage is seen inside a subway station which is used as a shelter for emergency situations in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. hits a speed bag during a workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are escorted after being presented to the media after being detained by the police during a private party in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A destroyed Pemex gas station is seen after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Villanueva in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People crowd into a window to see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People queue as they try to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Luis Parada
A man works at a lighting and lamp shop in downtown Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A floral display is pictured inside the Gothic room of Brussels' town hall during "Flowertime" event in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Political progressives gather at Netroots
American progressive political activists gather for the Netroots Nation convention in Atlanta.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.