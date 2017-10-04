Dulce Castillo De Danielsen, a 59-year old resident of hard-hit Frederiksted, stands near the large tree that landed on the property where she lives, 13 days after the storm raked the island, on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. "I want to move, I want...more

Dulce Castillo De Danielsen, a 59-year old resident of hard-hit Frederiksted, stands near the large tree that landed on the property where she lives, 13 days after the storm raked the island, on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. "I want to move, I want to move," she said, "I want someone to help me." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Close