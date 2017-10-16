Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 16, 2017 | 7:40am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
1 / 24
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
2 / 24
Top candidate of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz attends his party's victory celebration meeting in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Top candidate of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz attends his party's victory celebration meeting in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Top candidate of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz attends his party's victory celebration meeting in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
3 / 24
Venezuela's citizens wait to cast their votes in a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's citizens wait to cast their votes in a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Venezuela's citizens wait to cast their votes in a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 24
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
Close
5 / 24
Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving with his wife and three children to Toronto Pearson International Airport, nearly 5 years after he and his wife were abducted in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving with his wife and three children to Toronto Pearson International Airport, nearly 5 years after he and his wife were abducted in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, in Toronto,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving with his wife and three children to Toronto Pearson International Airport, nearly 5 years after he and his wife were abducted in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 24
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue, after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Rohingya refugee woman waits for permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue, after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue, after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 24
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
8 / 24
Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker which was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker which was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker which was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
9 / 24
Constance Ngubane, 79 years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Constance Ngubane, 79 years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Constance Ngubane, 79 years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 24
A girl cries at a refugee camp for people displaced in fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A girl cries at a refugee camp for people displaced in fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A girl cries at a refugee camp for people displaced in fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 24
A vehicle turns around as a forest fire burns by the road near Vigo, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A vehicle turns around as a forest fire burns by the road near Vigo, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A vehicle turns around as a forest fire burns by the road near Vigo, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
12 / 24
A boy swims in the sea at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy swims in the sea at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A boy swims in the sea at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 24
A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk,, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk,, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk,, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 24
Primary school students dressed in replica red army uniforms attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Primary school students dressed in replica red army uniforms attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Primary school students dressed in replica red army uniforms attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
16 / 24
Venezuelan citizens wait in line at a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Venezuelan citizens wait in line at a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Venezuelan citizens wait in line at a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 24
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 24
Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has his shirt stretched by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the second half. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has his shirt stretched by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the second half. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has his shirt stretched by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the second half. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 24
A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
20 / 24
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea near the Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea near the Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea near the Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
21 / 24
Mourners weep over the coffin of a Syrian journalist killed by the Islamic State militants on the frontline in Deir al-Zour, during a funeral in Kobani, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Mourners weep over the coffin of a Syrian journalist killed by the Islamic State militants on the frontline in Deir al-Zour, during a funeral in Kobani, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Mourners weep over the coffin of a Syrian journalist killed by the Islamic State militants on the frontline in Deir al-Zour, during a funeral in Kobani, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 24
A Rohingya refugee girl who fled from Myanmar cries because she lost her mother as they make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

A Rohingya refugee girl who fled from Myanmar cries because she lost her mother as they make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl who fled from Myanmar cries because she lost her mother as they make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 24
Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 13 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 13 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 12 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 11 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast