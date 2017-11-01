Edition:
A remote controlled witch on a broom flies over a Southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encinitas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Raymond Felton battle for a loose ball. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

A person, dressed as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, gestures during an event ahead of the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, outside Banksy�s Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

People gather at the site of an air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(L-R) Colin Stretch, general counsel for Facebook; Sean Edgett, acting general counsel for Twitter; and Richard Salgado, director of law enforcement and information security at Google, are sworn in prior to testifying before Senate Judiciary Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee hearing on on "ways to combat and reduce the amount of Russian propaganda and extremist content online," on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Children play next to their mother at their home after Hurricane Maria hit the island and damaged the power grid in September, in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Afghan policemen carry an injuried after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

French gendarmes arrive to assist a truck driver as a migrant descends from hiding inside a lorry in Ouistreham, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man holds a South Korean flag during the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A boy stands beside his family home in an Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Takuya Yokota shows a picture of his sister Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korean agents decades ago as a schoolgirl, on his smartphone during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Ali Johar, 35, holds the hand of his daughter Minara, 4, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees fleeing from Myanmar capsized, at a hospital in Shamlapur near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Edilson, 46, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), poses in the window of his apartament in the abandoned Santos Dumont Hotel, whose residents call themselves the "Maua Occupation", in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Greek actress Katerina Lehou during the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A boy plays with a tyre on an a street in an Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Nur Kabir, 5, a Rohingya refugee boy stands in the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue his way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police investigate a vehicle allegedly used in a ramming incident on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

