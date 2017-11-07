Edition:
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An aerial photo showing the site of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A police investigator searches for evidence following a gun attack outside the headquarters of Greece's socialist Pasok party in central Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore and Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie battle for the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman walks past a store damaged by shelling in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Mourners gather at a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Zoo keepers catch a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Liberec Zoo in Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
New South Wales emergency services personnel and police look at a vehicle that crashed into a primary school classroom in the Sydney suburb of Greenacre in Australia. AAP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two-months ago listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton makes a catch over Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones for a touchdown. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
People carry the body of Waseem Ahmad, a suspected militant, who, according to local media, was killed on Monday evening in a gun battle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in Drubgam Village, in Kashmir's Pulwama District. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Jockey Corey Brown celebrates on Rekindling after they won the 157th version of the A$6.2 million ($4.77 million) Melbourne Cup ahead of second-placed Johannes Vermeer at Flemington racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Students memorise the Koran at the Al-Nadwa Madrassa in Murree, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
People gather and lay candles in the place where a man set himself on fire in anti-government protest in front of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. They hold papers with words, "I, the everyman". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A pair of knickers lies on a piece of coloured card in London, Britain. A selection of objects were found on the bank of the River Thames during low tide, collected and photographed. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Rohingya refugees wait in a queue to collect food at the Palongkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Farmers' wives and family dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes ride in a wooden carriage on the way to the chapel on the Kalvarienberg in Bad Toelz, during the Leonhard procession. The Leonhardi Ritt procession is an annual event that started in the 17th century to pray to St. Leonhard, the patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Crosses are placed near a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
