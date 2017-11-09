Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 9, 2017 | 8:45am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 25
President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 25
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore as they arrive on a makeshift boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Rohingya refugees walk on the shore as they arrive on a makeshift boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore as they arrive on a makeshift boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 25
Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 25
Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan looks at Melania Trump as she holds up a Chinese calligraphy of the character for "Fortune" written by a student during a visit to the Banchang Primary School in Beijing. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan looks at Melania Trump as she holds up a Chinese calligraphy of the character for "Fortune" written by a student during a visit to the Banchang Primary School in Beijing. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan looks at Melania Trump as she holds up a Chinese calligraphy of the character for "Fortune" written by a student during a visit to the Banchang Primary School in Beijing. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool
Close
5 / 25
Workers remove dead mangroves during the clean-up at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Workers remove dead mangroves during the clean-up at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Workers remove dead mangroves during the clean-up at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
6 / 25
Thumekile Mthiyane, 90, who is known as Gogo Mthiyane, looks after her 2 week old great-grandson Lubanzi while his mother is at university, at their family home in KwaNdengezi, South Africa. Gogo means grandmother in Zulu. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Thumekile Mthiyane, 90, who is known as Gogo Mthiyane, looks after her 2 week old great-grandson Lubanzi while his mother is at university, at their family home in KwaNdengezi, South Africa. Gogo means grandmother in Zulu. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Thumekile Mthiyane, 90, who is known as Gogo Mthiyane, looks after her 2 week old great-grandson Lubanzi while his mother is at university, at their family home in KwaNdengezi, South Africa. Gogo means grandmother in Zulu. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
7 / 25
Rohingya refugees play volleyball in a makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees play volleyball in a makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Rohingya refugees play volleyball in a makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 25
President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
9 / 25
Anti-riot policemen blocked members of the GABRIELA (Women's Group) who denounce the planned visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders summit during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Anti-riot policemen blocked members of the GABRIELA (Women's Group) who denounce the planned visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders summit during a protest outside the U.S....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Anti-riot policemen blocked members of the GABRIELA (Women's Group) who denounce the planned visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders summit during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 25
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Johnnie Langendorff, who was one of the heroes that chased the assailant, near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Johnnie Langendorff, who was one of the heroes that chased the assailant, near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Johnnie Langendorff, who was one of the heroes that chased the assailant, near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 25
A driver of a vintage car used take tourists for a ride, waits for costumers with a U.S. flag on its windshield in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

A driver of a vintage car used take tourists for a ride, waits for costumers with a U.S. flag on its windshield in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A driver of a vintage car used take tourists for a ride, waits for costumers with a U.S. flag on its windshield in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 25
Madame Tussauds unveils their new wax models of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Madame Tussauds unveils their new wax models of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Madame Tussauds unveils their new wax models of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 25
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 25
A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
15 / 25
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 25
A swan paddles through the reflected autumnal colours on Loch Faskally Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A swan paddles through the reflected autumnal colours on Loch Faskally Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A swan paddles through the reflected autumnal colours on Loch Faskally Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
17 / 25
A cross dedicated to the Unknown British Soldier stands in the Field of Remembrance during a visit by Britain's Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A cross dedicated to the Unknown British Soldier stands in the Field of Remembrance during a visit by Britain's Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A cross dedicated to the Unknown British Soldier stands in the Field of Remembrance during a visit by Britain's Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 25
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
19 / 25
Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 25
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a soccer practice with Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a soccer practice with Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a soccer practice with Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 25
Keith Urban performs "Female" at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keith Urban performs "Female" at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Keith Urban performs "Female" at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 25
Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni is greeted by prime minister Hun Sen during the celebration marking the 64th anniversary of the country's independence from France, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni is greeted by prime minister Hun Sen during the celebration marking the 64th anniversary of the country's independence from France, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring TPX IMAGES OF THE...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni is greeted by prime minister Hun Sen during the celebration marking the 64th anniversary of the country's independence from France, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
23 / 25
A group of Rohingya refugees, who fled from Myanmar by boat last night, walks towards a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A group of Rohingya refugees, who fled from Myanmar by boat last night, walks towards a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A group of Rohingya refugees, who fled from Myanmar by boat last night, walks towards a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
24 / 25
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits The Bridge Academy at the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London. REUTERS/John Phillips/Pool

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits The Bridge Academy at the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London. REUTERS/John Phillips/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits The Bridge Academy at the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London. REUTERS/John Phillips/Pool
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 08 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 07 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 06 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures of the past week.

Nov 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Best of CMA Awards

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the CMA Awards

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

From 'fraud' to 'bubble': Wall Street sizes up Bitcoin

From 'fraud' to 'bubble': Wall Street sizes up Bitcoin

Top executives in the financial industry share their views on cryptocurrencies.

Cleaning up the Niger Delta

Cleaning up the Niger Delta

Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.

Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Labor of love French chateau for sale

Labor of love French chateau for sale

A vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for a fraction of the amount its owner has spent restoring it.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast