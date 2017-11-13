In a combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President of the Philippines�Rodrigo Duterte, are crossing their arms for the traditional...more

In a combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President of the Philippines�Rodrigo Duterte, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as he participates in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close