Wed Nov 15, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

A Rohingya refugee boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
People celebrate after it was announced the majority of Australians support same-sex marriage in a national survey, paving the way for legislation to make the country the 26th nation to formalise the unions by the end of the year, at a rally in central Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Muslims pray on a street in front of an illegally built mosque which was destroyed in the district of Zemun Polje in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Hong Kong fans turn their backs and boo during Chinese national anthem, at the Asian Cup preliminary match between Hong Kong and Lebanon, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A member of security forces organized by the Saudi-led coalition inspects a mosque damaged in a suicide car bomb attack outside a police forces camp in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kumsong Tractor Factory. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl carries a vessel filled with water from a tube well at Palong Khali refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
An Israeli soldier from the navy jumps into the water as he takes part in a drill practicing the defense of Israel's borders, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (C) representing Indonesia waves at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
President Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner celebrates scoring their fifth goal during their World Cup qualifying match against Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A window washing scaffolding unit hangs precariously from a skyscraper at Columbus Circle in Midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball arrives at LAX after flying back from China where he was detained on suspicion of shoplifting, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha River on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A zoo keeper carries a newly born Malayan tiger cub in its enclosure at the Prague Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
France's Henry Chavancy scores a try against New Zealand during Rugby Union Internationals. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Mo Farah poses after he received his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, London. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Brandy Halladay, wife of former Major League Baseball player Roy Halladay, gives a tribute during a memorial service celebrating his life, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Birds fly over Guanting lake in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
An anti-Brexit protester wears a EU face mask on his head outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
