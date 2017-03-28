Editors Choice Pictures
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gunbattle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Rescue workers stand outside the site where a fire broke out at the Shanghai Hongkou soccer stadium in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
The relative of an inmate looks at a police helicopter flying over the Cadereyta prison after a riot broke out at the prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
President Trump, flanked by Johnson Security Bureau President Jessica Johnson and his daughter Ivanka, meets with women small business owners at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum. KCNA/via REUTERS
President Trump reacts after signing H.J. Res. 37, in the Roosevelt room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighbourhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Homeless Makoto Shinbo smokes a cigarette at his makeshift house in Miyashita park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women watch the funeral of Rayees Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in Padgampora in an encounter with the Indian security forces on Sunday, in Bellow village in south Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Nepal army soldiers demonstrate their skills on horses during the celebrations of the religious Ghode Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A farmer from the southern state of Tamil Nadu poses as he bites a rat during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant balances on a line during the highline event near the town of Beroun, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A model presents a creation as ethnic Buyi women perform weaving for the EVE CINA show during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy pushes a bicycle at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
