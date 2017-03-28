Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 28, 2017 | 11:00am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
1 / 21
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
2 / 21
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gunbattle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
3 / 21
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
4 / 21
Rescue workers stand outside the site where a fire broke out at the Shanghai Hongkou soccer stadium in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
5 / 21
The relative of an inmate looks at a police helicopter flying over the Cadereyta prison after a riot broke out at the prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
6 / 21
President Trump, flanked by Johnson Security Bureau President Jessica Johnson and his daughter Ivanka, meets with women small business owners at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
7 / 21
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
8 / 21
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
9 / 21
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
10 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
11 / 21
President Trump reacts after signing H.J. Res. 37, in the Roosevelt room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
12 / 21
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighbourhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
13 / 21
Homeless Makoto Shinbo smokes a cigarette at his makeshift house in Miyashita park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
14 / 21
Women watch the funeral of Rayees Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in Padgampora in an encounter with the Indian security forces on Sunday, in Bellow village in south Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
15 / 21
Nepal army soldiers demonstrate their skills on horses during the celebrations of the religious Ghode Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
16 / 21
A farmer from the southern state of Tamil Nadu poses as he bites a rat during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
17 / 21
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
18 / 21
A participant balances on a line during the highline event near the town of Beroun, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
19 / 21
A model presents a creation as ethnic Buyi women perform weaving for the EVE CINA show during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
20 / 21
A boy pushes a bicycle at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
21 / 21
