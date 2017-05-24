Editor's Choice Pictures
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator uses a home-made shield to block a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Girls dance celebrating end of the school year in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a complex of training halls in the southern city of Krasnodar, Russia. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Pope Francis talks with President Donald Trump and his wife Melania during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool
The message written by President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum guestbook in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose at the photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake: China Girl" presented as part of 70th anniversary events in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) react during a news conference on release of the president's FY2018 budget proposal on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Soldiers attend a service with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to mark the Centenary of the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral, London. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
A man has his photo taken hanging from a bull sculpture outside Las Ventas bullring during San Isidro's bullfighting fair in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna�s ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman inspects a house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley chats with Syrian refugee children at the Sakirpasa Umran school, funded by the U.S. government, following its opening ceremony in Adana, southern Turkey. REUTERS/Burhan Ozbilici/Pool
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man paints masks during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against political corruption scandals, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An Indonesian policeman detains a man while on patrol together with Sharia police in preparation for Ramadan, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mourners gathers in front of the house of a dead man hit by a police vehicle on Monday at job demonstrations in Tatouine, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
An employee walks past a Soviet-made rotary dredge with the productivity rate of 5,250 tons of processed coal a day during operations at the Beryozovsky opencast colliery, owned by the Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK), near the Siberian town of...more
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled his home with his family, plays at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
