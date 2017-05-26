Edition:
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters before the start of a summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
An Orthodox priest reads the gospel during the baptism of the first baby born on the islet of Thymaina after six years, with the financial support of the Aegean Team doctors, on the islet of Ayios Minas, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, located on the bank of the Angara River in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A video grab taken from a Somali Police CCTV shows the moment a car explodes near the Mogadishu sea port. Somali Police/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges a cheer from the crowd before receiving an honorary Doctor of Laws degree, as fellow honorary degree recipient actor James Earl Jones looks on, during the 366th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A man crouches in front of flowers, messages and tokens left in tribute to the victims of the attact on Manchester Arena, in central Manchester. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A man, who was wounded in Syria, walks inside a hospital in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanuel Macron as Macron holds tight, before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Children play atop a self-propelled artillery unit during the Independence Day celebration in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A Greenpeace activist holds a banner in Giardini Naxos near Taormina, where leaders from the world's major Western powers will hold their annual summit, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Anti-Trump demonstrators (L) grapple over a U.S. flag with demonstrators protesting against CUNY�s decision to allow Linda Sarsour, a liberal, Palestinian-American political activist, to speak at this year�s commencement in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Burned debris is seen at the offices of the Housing Ministry in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Residents run to evacuate during government troops assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute militants, who have taken over large parts of the Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Doctors wrap a child's burnt skin with sterilized tilapia fish skin at Dr. Jose Frota Institute in the northeastern costal city of Fortaleza, Brazil. Researchers in Brazil are experimenting with a new treatment for severe burns using the skin of tilapia fish, an unorthodox procedure they say can ease the pain of victims and cut medical costs. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall listens to a journalist's question during a news conference at the National Geographic summit in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
G7 leaders watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
