Editor's Choice Pictures

A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar dinner and breaking the fast during Ramadan, in Manalapan, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Tiger Eldrick Woods appears in a booking photo released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach, Florida. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

A demonstrator jumps away from a jet of water during riots at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) give a joint press conference at the Chateau de Versailles before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in Versailles, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Graduates of the United States Military Academy toss their hats into the air at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A girls wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Muslim American woman Emily Miry, 24, takes part in an afternoon prayer on the first day of Ramadan at the Islamic Cultural Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump at the Naval Air Station Sigonella following the G7 Summit, in Sigonella, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Actress Diane Kruger, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Aus dem Nichts" (In the Fade), poses with her award at the photocall after the closing ceremony for Cannes Film Festival in France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Atletico Madrid fans react during the last match at Vicente Calderon as Atletico Madrid bids farewell to its home of 51 years before moving to the newly built Wanda Metropolitano, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

AS Roma fans display banners for Francesco Totti after his last game, against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Director Ruben Ostlund , Palme d'Or award winner for his film "The Square", reacts at the closing ceremony for Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman peeks out of a curtain behind a cardboard cutout picture of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Conservative Party of Canada leadership convention in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Errol Spence in action against Kell Brook at the IBF World Welterweight Title in Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Action Images via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Livepic

Director Roman Polanski and cast members Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner pose at the screening of the film "Based on a True Story" (D'apres une histoire vraie) out of competition at Cannes Film Festival in France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

People watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Willie Corey Godbolt is arrested near Brookhaven following a shooting rampage in Lincoln County, Mississippi. Exclusive photo by Therese Apel/The Clarion-Ledger/via REUTERS

Riot security forces take cover during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

IndyCar Series driver Scott Dixon goes airborne after colliding with Jay Howard during the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) sits next to Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi (C) and speaks to President Donald Trump (R) as they attend a G7 expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

An aerial view shows the area affected by a recent fire in the Siberian town of Kansk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man wearing an illuminated atmospheric diving suit as part of an installation titled 'What Lies Beneath' looks at members of the public during the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

