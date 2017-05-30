Edition:
Baraka Lusambo, a Tanzanian with Albinism who had his arm chopped off in a superstition-driven attack, waits after his new prosthetic arm was attached at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during clashes with riot security forces at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Guardsmen rehearse their marching drills, at Wellington Barracks, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Protesters demonstrate outside of Goldman Sachs headquarters after the company purchased Venezuelan bonds in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends the Brazil Investment Forum 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Riot security forces clash with demonstrators as a motorcycle is set on fire during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Army members hold the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin give a joint press conference at the Chateau de Versailles before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in Versailles, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar dinner and breaking the fast during Ramadan, in Manalapan, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A Philippine Marine fires his weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a ballistic rocket test-fire through a precision control guidance system. KCNA/via REUTERS

A boy cools off with others with water from water lines after they punctured them in protest against the power outages in their area, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Verizon IndyCar Series driver Takuma Sato poses with a Japanese flag a day after winning the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Firefighters watch a helicopter make a water drop on a wildfire burning behind the Getty Center in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tiger Eldrick Woods appears in a booking photo released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach, Florida. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence greet young Christian Jacob, whose US Marine father Christopher was killed in a training accident at Twentynine Palms, California and his mother Brittany, during a visit to Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington,Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik and first baseman Michael Morse join the mound as relief pitcher Hunter Strickland fights Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of their news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People attend a vigil for the victims of last week's attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman displaced by fighting between government soldiers and Maute group rests near a cat at a makeshift evacuation centre in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members from The Sons of Confederate Veterans attend a dedication ceremony in Brandenburg, Kentucky, for a Civil War Confederate Soldier Memorial recently removed from the campus of the University of Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A riot security forces member kicks a tear gas canister during protests at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/pool

Service members of the United States Navy Walk in Times Square during the fleet week festivities in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

