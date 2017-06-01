Editors Choice Pictures
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood baptize to a fellow pilgrim (C) as they cross Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute group in Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Baraka Lusambo, a Tanzanian with Albinism who had his arm chopped off in a superstition-driven attack, waits after his new prosthetic arm was attached at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar (breaking fast) during the Muslim month of Ramadan in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
A man and a child watch as the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system launches during a flight test from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A convicted felon, Jeremy Christian, 35, accused of fatally stabbings two Good Samaritans who tried to stop Christian from harassing a pair of women who appeared to be Muslim, shouts during an appearance in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland,...more
A Philippine Marine fires his weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl rests as women read prayers before they have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Brazil's President Michel Temer attends the Brazil Investment Forum 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A view of the cubicle "Dei fornai" inside Rome's oldest underground burial networks, Domitilla Catacombs, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Guardsmen rehearse their marching drills, at Wellington Barracks, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a ballistic rocket test-fire through a precision control guidance system. KCNA/via REUTERS
An activist takes part in a protest against journalists who have been killed in Mexico during a demonstration at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Mexico. The words painted on the mouth reads: "No to Silence". REUTERS/Henry Romero
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of their news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home, carries a mattress in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A voter holds up a sign during a town hall meeting with constituents by U.S. Representative Leonard Lance (R-NJ) in Cranford, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A visitor tries out an Acer StarVR headset during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Performers throw molten iron against a wall to create sparks during a traditional performance ahead of the Dragon Boat festival in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during clashes with riot security forces at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People react outside the courthouse during the arraignment of Jeremy Joseph Christian, a 35-year-old convicted felon and the suspect in a fatal stabbing spree on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train, on charges of attacking bystanders who intervened...more
Protesters demonstrate outside of Goldman Sachs headquarters after the company purchased Venezuelan bonds in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A boy cools off with others with water from water lines after they punctured them in protest against the power outages in their area, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A contestant takes part in a parkour competition at Tianmen mountain, in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Pipes run on a ceiling of a surgery department of a former Soviet military hospital, which lies derelict since 1991 when the last Russian troops left Hungary, in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
