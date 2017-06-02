Edition:
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Yazidi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighter Hussein Eisso, 21, hangs a photo of Yazidi survivor and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human trafficking Nadia Murad on his arm in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Justice Neil Gorsuch in taking a new family photo including Gorsuch, their most recent addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Tiger Woods is seen handcuffed and searched by police officers in this still image from police dashcam video in Jupiter, Florida. Courtesy Jupiter Police Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron climbs aboard the Abeille Bourdon during a visit off the Atlantic Ocean waters of Lorient, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Forensic technicians work at a site believed to be a mass grave at an abandoned ranch where state authorities previously discovered a mass grave with the remains of 56 people a year ago, in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Military officers react during a ceremony for 7 of the 13 Turkish soldiers, killed when a Cougar military helicopter crashed after getting caught in a high-voltage power line in the Senoba district, in a military base in southeastern Sirnak province, Turkey. Dogan News Agency/Sekvan Kuden/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Ayesha, 16, a Rohingya refugee girl poses for a photograph in her house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Ellyn Hae of The Bubble Show makes a bubble as she participates in the opening of a newly finished Ocean Explorer section at SeaWorld in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blak

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy stands in a queue to collect relief supplies after being affected by Cyclone Mora, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood baptize to a fellow pilgrim (C) as they cross Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A woman embraces Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign event in Reading. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Myrlande Nazaire stands outside of the place where she lives after hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti. Myrlande says that one of her children was fathered by a peacekeeper. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute group in Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Carl Hatton who works on the fishing vessel Avon Valley as she visits the Plymouth fisheries in Plymouth. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A man reads a newspaper at Baumanskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A girl stands next to alpacas Juliette (L) and Romeo, groomed for summer season, inside an open-air enclosure at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during an interview with French daily newspaper Le Figaro in Paris. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Brazil's President Michel Temer reacts during a inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Justice, Torquato Jardim, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A girl looks at an elephant and its mahout swim at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
