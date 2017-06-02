Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
The sun sets while lined up with 42nd Ave a few days after the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Yazidi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighter Hussein Eisso, 21, hangs a photo of Yazidi survivor and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human trafficking Nadia Murad on his arm in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi react while walking near the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia...more
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. Courtesy of Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/via REUTERS
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Rescue workers take part in a training exercise offshore on the Atlantic Ocean waters of Lorient, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Afghans throw stones towards security forces, during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk to journalist Megyn Kelly on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Constantine Palace, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Coloured smoke left by the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad is seen after their performance during the Republic Day military parade in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James loses the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
A boat is seen on the shore of the Aral Sea outside the village of Karateren, south-western Kazakhstan. Akespe, home to some 250 people, and Karateren, inhabited by about 150, used to be dominated by fishermen until the water receded too far away -...more
An injured hotel guest is seen outside of a hotel after a shooting incident inside Resorts World Manila in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Lyon's Alex Morgan celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League Final against Paris Saint Germain. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
A demonstrator runs away from tear gas during riots at a students' strike to request changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, at southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.