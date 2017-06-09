Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 9, 2017 | 12:20pm EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 23
Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
2 / 23
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
3 / 23
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
4 / 23
Muslims pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Muslims pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Muslims pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 23
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 23
People stand on the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People stand on the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
People stand on the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 23
Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 23
A man collects plastic for recycling in a garbage dump in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man collects plastic for recycling in a garbage dump in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A man collects plastic for recycling in a garbage dump in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
9 / 23
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 23
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 23
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 23
Military soldiers carry dead bodies from a crashed military plane outside Launglon township, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Military soldiers carry dead bodies from a crashed military plane outside Launglon township, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Military soldiers carry dead bodies from a crashed military plane outside Launglon township, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 23
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
14 / 23
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 23
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 23
This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board hats emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board hats emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board hats emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 23
A pet rabbit sits in front of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A pet rabbit sits in front of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A pet rabbit sits in front of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 23
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 23
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children's Union. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children's Union. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children's Union. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
20 / 23
Visitors take selfies as a view of Seoul shrouded in smog is seen in the background at Seoul Sky, the world's highest glass-floored observation deck, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Visitors take selfies as a view of Seoul shrouded in smog is seen in the background at Seoul Sky, the world's highest glass-floored observation deck, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Visitors take selfies as a view of Seoul shrouded in smog is seen in the background at Seoul Sky, the world's highest glass-floored observation deck, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
21 / 23
This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument standing on the National Mall and the White House at far left in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument standing on the National Mall and the White House at far left in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument standing on the National Mall and the White House at far left in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
22 / 23
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on June 25, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on June 25, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on June 25, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 08 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 07 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 06 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 05 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast