Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 8:15am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 24
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
4 / 24
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 24
Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
6 / 24
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 24
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a fireworks display. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a fireworks display. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a fireworks display. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
9 / 24
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 24
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
12 / 24
A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid of the ancient Moche pre-hispanic culture, is seen at the Ministry of Culture in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid of the ancient Moche pre-hispanic culture, is seen at the Ministry of Culture in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid of the ancient Moche pre-hispanic culture, is seen at the Ministry of Culture in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
13 / 24
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 24
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
Close
16 / 24
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
17 / 24
High waves caused by tropical storm Nanmadol break on the shores of Senjojiki, Shirahama town, Wakayama prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

High waves caused by tropical storm Nanmadol break on the shores of Senjojiki, Shirahama town, Wakayama prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
High waves caused by tropical storm Nanmadol break on the shores of Senjojiki, Shirahama town, Wakayama prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
19 / 24
Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Close
20 / 24
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 24
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Milwaukee. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Milwaukee. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Milwaukee. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 24
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
23 / 24
People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 04 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 03 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Jun 30 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 30 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

The G20 Walking Dead

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.

Latte art

Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast