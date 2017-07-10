Editors Choice Pictures
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Spanish bullfighter Gonzalo Caballero is gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Riot police uses tear gas against people in the Schanze district following the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Migrants walk after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard at the coast of Gharaboli, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Members of Iraqi Federal police carry suicide belts used by Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/via REUTERS.
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Displaced children play with ropes in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Riders of Nomad Stunts group perform the Kyz Kuu (catch the girl) national riding game, where a girl whips a male contestant as she defends herself, during a show in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Tattoo artist Endless Sun works on a customer at Taipei International Tattoo & Music Festival in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
The pack in action during Stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in...more
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day-long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of...more
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Twickenham Stadium, London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS
