Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Spanish bullfighter Gonzalo Caballero is gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Riot police uses tear gas against people in the Schanze district following the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Migrants walk after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard at the coast of Gharaboli, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal police carry suicide belts used by Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/via REUTERS.

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Displaced children play with ropes in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Riders of Nomad Stunts group perform the Kyz Kuu (catch the girl) national riding game, where a girl whips a male contestant as she defends herself, during a show in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Tattoo artist Endless Sun works on a customer at Taipei International Tattoo & Music Festival in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
The pack in action during Stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day-long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey. The word in red means "justice". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Twickenham Stadium, London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
