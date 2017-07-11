Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 11, 2017 | 8:50am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 24
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
2 / 24
A demonstrator gets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator gets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A demonstrator gets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 24
A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
4 / 24
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
5 / 24
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 24
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 24
Spain�s Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Spain�s Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Spain�s Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
8 / 24
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
9 / 24
Everton's Wayne Rooney poses with the club shirt after a press conference in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Everton's Wayne Rooney poses with the club shirt after a press conference in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Everton's Wayne Rooney poses with the club shirt after a press conference in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 24
Pieces of ice are seen for sale in al-Fardos district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Pieces of ice are seen for sale in al-Fardos district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Pieces of ice are seen for sale in al-Fardos district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 24
Spectators watch Spain�s Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spectators watch Spain�s Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Spectators watch Spain�s Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 24
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 24
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
A villager throws a chicken towards the crater of Mount Bromo as an offering during the Kasada ceremony in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS

A villager throws a chicken towards the crater of Mount Bromo as an offering during the Kasada ceremony in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A villager throws a chicken towards the crater of Mount Bromo as an offering during the Kasada ceremony in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS
Close
15 / 24
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the first night of the 32nd Annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a Native American dance competition and social gathering, in Taos, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 24
A sparrow is being fed at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A sparrow is being fed at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A sparrow is being fed at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 24
An IT employee takes off his shoes as he prepares to sleep in a capsule bed unit at Xiangshui Space during his lunch break in Beijing's Zhongguancun area, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An IT employee takes off his shoes as he prepares to sleep in a capsule bed unit at Xiangshui Space during his lunch break in Beijing's Zhongguancun area, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
An IT employee takes off his shoes as he prepares to sleep in a capsule bed unit at Xiangshui Space during his lunch break in Beijing's Zhongguancun area, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
18 / 24
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
19 / 24
An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattle between Indian police and militants on Monday in which seven Hindu pilgrims were killed, in Boateng village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattle between Indian police and militants on Monday in which seven Hindu pilgrims were killed, in Boateng village in south Kashmir's Anantnag...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattle between Indian police and militants on Monday in which seven Hindu pilgrims were killed, in Boateng village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
20 / 24
Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, speaks with Ken Wilkinson, Battle of Britain pilot, at RAF Coningsby to mark the Flight's 60th Anniversary in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, speaks with Ken Wilkinson, Battle of Britain pilot, at RAF Coningsby to mark the Flight's 60th Anniversary in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, speaks with Ken Wilkinson, Battle of Britain pilot, at RAF Coningsby to mark the Flight's 60th Anniversary in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
21 / 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends an event to announce victory over Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends an event to announce victory over Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends an event to announce victory over Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 24
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 24
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (R) and Luis Silva check inside the lighthouse of Berlenga island, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (R) and Luis Silva check inside the lighthouse of Berlenga island, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (R) and Luis Silva check inside the lighthouse of Berlenga island, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 10 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 07 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 07 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 06 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Home Run Derby

Home Run Derby

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who leads the majors in homers, won the Home Run Derby by beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.

Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Healthcare protests erupt on Capitol Hill

Healthcare protests erupt on Capitol Hill

Healthcare activists protest as the Senate returns from its break and resumes debate on the Republican health care plan.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast