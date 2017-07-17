Editors Choice Pictures
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal...more
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United States after a federal judge ruled Thursday that President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries cannot stop...more
Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Altagracia town, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a closing ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity project in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
