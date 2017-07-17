Edition:
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United States after a federal judge ruled Thursday that President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries cannot stop grandparents and other relatives of U.S. citizens from entering the country at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Altagracia town, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a closing ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity project in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Zachary Prong

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
