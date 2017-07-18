Editors Choice Pictures
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
President Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. CNS/Yang Zaixin via REUTERS
Team North Korea practice synchro under coach supervision at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias
All-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics as they were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participate after President Trump intervened, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan....more
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Damond who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Firefighters spray water to extinguish a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival....more
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters...more
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A local resident sits in his house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Projektil Medialable creative director Roman Beranek looks on a light projection, which is part of the "Light Ragaz" multimedia project, in the Taminaschlucht gorge near Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'
A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.
Best of IAAF ParaAthletics
Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote
More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.
Trump golf course hosts Women's Open
President Trump watches the Women's Open at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.