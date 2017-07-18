Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 18, 2017 | 8:30am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 24
President Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
President Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 24
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
3 / 24
Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. CNS/Yang Zaixin via REUTERS

Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. CNS/Yang Zaixin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. CNS/Yang Zaixin via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
Team North Korea practice synchro under coach supervision at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Team North Korea practice synchro under coach supervision at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Team North Korea practice synchro under coach supervision at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 24
The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
6 / 24
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
7 / 24
All-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics as they were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participate after President Trump intervened, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

All-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics as they were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participate after President Trump intervened, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
All-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics as they were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participate after President Trump intervened, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
8 / 24
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 24
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
10 / 24
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
11 / 24
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 24
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 24
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 24
Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Damond who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Damond who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Damond who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Close
15 / 24
Firefighters spray water to extinguish a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Firefighters spray water to extinguish a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Firefighters spray water to extinguish a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 24
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 24
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival....more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 24
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters...more

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
19 / 24
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool

A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool
Close
20 / 24
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
21 / 24
A local resident sits in his house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A local resident sits in his house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A local resident sits in his house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
22 / 24
Projektil Medialable creative director Roman Beranek looks on a light projection, which is part of the "Light Ragaz" multimedia project, in the Taminaschlucht gorge near Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Projektil Medialable creative director Roman Beranek looks on a light projection, which is part of the "Light Ragaz" multimedia project, in the Taminaschlucht gorge near Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Projektil Medialable creative director Roman Beranek looks on a light projection, which is part of the "Light Ragaz" multimedia project, in the Taminaschlucht gorge near Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
23 / 24
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 17 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 14 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 14 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

President Trump watches the Women's Open at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast