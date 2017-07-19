Edition:
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A journalist takes a photograph of a South Korean soldier standing guard at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars as he watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
People protest against the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center as they gather to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center as they gather to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A child looks at fish as he stands inside an underwater tunnel at the botanical and freshwater exposition "Live Water" in the village of Modra, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Israeli border police clash with Palestinian men during scuffles that erupted after Palestinians held evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Paratroopers of NATO armies take part in "Swift Response 2017" military drill, a part of "Saber Guardian 2017" exercise, at Bezmer airfield, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakushido temple in Nagoya, Japan. The temple is used by sumo wrestlers belonging to the Tomozuna stable as a temporary base for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakushido temple in Nagoya, Japan. The temple is used by sumo wrestlers belonging to the Tomozuna stable as a temporary base for the Nagoya...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Two men fish on rocks during the sunset in Baleal near Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion eat together in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Callista Gingrich takes her seat for a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to discuss in part her nomination as President Donald Trump's pick to be U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, on Capitol Hill. Also pictured are State Department counter-terrorism coordinator nominee Nathan Sales (L) and U.S. ambassador to Portugal nominee George Glass (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Callista Gingrich takes her seat for a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to discuss in part her nomination as President Donald Trump's pick to be U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, on Capitol Hill. Also pictured are State Department...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Bright flames seen on a road in Mariposa County, California in this picture obtained from social media. Darin McKinney / @firelinemedia/ Social Media Website /via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Demonstrators shout slogans at an avenue blockade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Wildfire evacuees from Williams Lake, Daniel and Hailey stand with their grandfather while in line for food outside of the evacuation centre in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the project's new owner JCF Capital ULC reached a deal in June with Trump Hotels to buy out its management contracts, in downtown Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the project's new owner JCF Capital ULC reached a deal in June with Trump Hotels to buy out its management contracts, in downtown Toronto, Ontario....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A man stands on a mountain summit as he looks over the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
