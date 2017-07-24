Edition:
An airplane flys near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
1 / 24
Children smile while sitting inside a sewerage pipe as part of their play in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
2 / 24
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his son Kellan on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
3 / 24
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
4 / 24
Police officers work on a crime scene after eight people believed to be illegal immigrants being smuggled into the United States were found dead inside a sweltering 18-wheeler trailer parked behind a Walmart store in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Ray Whitehouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
5 / 24
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The banner on the bridge reads "It will be worth it" . REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
6 / 24
Migrants, who are part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, look on next to a rescue worker as they stand on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Motril, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
7 / 24
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
8 / 24
A woman displays her number in line as she enters the Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
9 / 24
A woman of Devipujak tribe scatters rose petals on the grave of her deceased family members at a graveyard during Diwaso festival in which people decorate graves, pray and offer gifts to deceased relatives, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
10 / 24
President Trump participates in the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
11 / 24
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
12 / 24
Scott Blumstein of the U.S. poses with his championship bracelet and cards after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
13 / 24
Players attend a football tournament among local amateur teams at a stadium made of straw named Zenit Arena, in the settlement of Krasnoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
14 / 24
Sand flies up as France's Angelina Lanza takes part in the Women's Long Jump T47 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
15 / 24
Family and friends mourn around the fresh graves of Haya, Elad and Yossi, three members of the Salomon family who were killed in a stabbing attack Friday night in the Jewish settlement of Neve Tsuf, in the occupied West Bank, in Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
16 / 24
Syrian girls sit in front of shops in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
17 / 24
A member of Iraqi federal police sits next to destroyed buildings in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
18 / 24
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final at the FINA World Aquatics Championships. . REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
19 / 24
An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
20 / 24
A participant walks before judges during the Third Grandbikini event in an aqua park in Tianjin, China. Over 400 participants, all older than 55, walked before judges in bikinis, traditional and evening dresses in an annual event organised by local elderly welfare group. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
21 / 24
Matthias Dolderer of Germany performs with his Edge 540 V3 plane during the qualifying session of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Kazan, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
22 / 24
Russian Bolshoi Theatre ballet soloist Maria Allash performs during the premiere of "Crystal Palace" by Russian contemporary composer Alexey Shor, as part of the celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta and Russia, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
23 / 24
Fireworks explode in the sky to mark 200 days before the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Chuncheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
24 / 24
