Editors Choice Pictures
An airplane flys near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Children smile while sitting inside a sewerage pipe as part of their play in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his son Kellan on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers work on a crime scene after eight people believed to be illegal immigrants being smuggled into the United States were found dead inside a sweltering 18-wheeler trailer parked behind a Walmart store in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Ray...more
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The banner on the bridge reads "It will be worth it" . REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Migrants, who are part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, look on next to a rescue worker as they stand on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Motril, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman displays her number in line as she enters the Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman of Devipujak tribe scatters rose petals on the grave of her deceased family members at a graveyard during Diwaso festival in which people decorate graves, pray and offer gifts to deceased relatives, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
President Trump participates in the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Scott Blumstein of the U.S. poses with his championship bracelet and cards after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Players attend a football tournament among local amateur teams at a stadium made of straw named Zenit Arena, in the settlement of Krasnoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Sand flies up as France's Angelina Lanza takes part in the Women's Long Jump T47 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Family and friends mourn around the fresh graves of Haya, Elad and Yossi, three members of the Salomon family who were killed in a stabbing attack Friday night in the Jewish settlement of Neve Tsuf, in the occupied West Bank, in Modiin, Israel. ...more
Syrian girls sit in front of shops in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A member of Iraqi federal police sits next to destroyed buildings in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final at the FINA World Aquatics Championships. . REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A participant walks before judges during the Third Grandbikini event in an aqua park in Tianjin, China. Over 400 participants, all older than 55, walked before judges in bikinis, traditional and evening dresses in an annual event organised by local...more
Matthias Dolderer of Germany performs with his Edge 540 V3 plane during the qualifying session of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Kazan, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian Bolshoi Theatre ballet soloist Maria Allash performs during the premiere of "Crystal Palace" by Russian contemporary composer Alexey Shor, as part of the celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta...more
Fireworks explode in the sky to mark 200 days before the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Chuncheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
Sean Spicer resigns
Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ending a turbulent six months as the chief spokesman for President Trump's administration.
Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.
Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site
Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry point.
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.