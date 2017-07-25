Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017 | 8:00am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 24
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 24
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 24
A baby macaque monkey drinks water from a tap on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A baby macaque monkey drinks water from a tap on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A baby macaque monkey drinks water from a tap on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
Vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire are seen near a damaged home in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire are seen near a damaged home in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire are seen near a damaged home in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 24
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, 21, who is transgender, prepares for her boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, 21, who is transgender, prepares for her boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, 21, who is transgender, prepares for her boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 24
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS

People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via...more

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 24
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington....more

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 24
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 24
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk (R), 21, who is transgender, kicks Priewpak Sorjor Wichit-Padrew during a boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk (R), 21, who is transgender, kicks Priewpak Sorjor Wichit-Padrew during a boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk (R), 21, who is transgender, kicks Priewpak Sorjor Wichit-Padrew during a boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
10 / 24
Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
11 / 24
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
12 / 24
Opposition supporters carry a flag with a cartoon of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while attending a rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Opposition supporters carry a flag with a cartoon of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while attending a rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Opposition supporters carry a flag with a cartoon of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while attending a rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 24
A Hezbollah member kisses the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mohammed Chouaib, during his funeral in Toul village, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Hezbollah member kisses the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mohammed Chouaib, during his funeral in Toul village, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A Hezbollah member kisses the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mohammed Chouaib, during his funeral in Toul village, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
14 / 24
U.S. musician Macy Gray performs at the Jazzaldia Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

U.S. musician Macy Gray performs at the Jazzaldia Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
U.S. musician Macy Gray performs at the Jazzaldia Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
15 / 24
Cast member Rihanna poses at the European premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Cast member Rihanna poses at the European premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Cast member Rihanna poses at the European premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 24
Tourists look smoke that rises from trees at a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer, near Saint-Tropez, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists look smoke that rises from trees at a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer, near Saint-Tropez, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tourists look smoke that rises from trees at a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer, near Saint-Tropez, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 24
People are seen amid debris at a damaged site in Arbin, a town in Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People are seen amid debris at a damaged site in Arbin, a town in Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People are seen amid debris at a damaged site in Arbin, a town in Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
18 / 24
A man pours water on his face to cool off from hot weather in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A man pours water on his face to cool off from hot weather in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A man pours water on his face to cool off from hot weather in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
19 / 24
Singer Bono of Irish band U2 and co-founder of ONE organization and Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President, speak at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Singer Bono of Irish band U2 and co-founder of ONE organization and Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President, speak at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Singer Bono of Irish band U2 and co-founder of ONE organization and Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President, speak at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
20 / 24
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
21 / 24
President Trump speaks to departing White House interns as he poses for a photograph with them in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump speaks to departing White House interns as he poses for a photograph with them in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Trump speaks to departing White House interns as he poses for a photograph with them in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
22 / 24
A mural illustrating electronic appliances is seen on a wall of a shop in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A mural illustrating electronic appliances is seen on a wall of a shop in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A mural illustrating electronic appliances is seen on a wall of a shop in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
23 / 24
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 24 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 21 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 21 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier.

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

FINA World Aquatics Championships

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul, killing dozens and wounding more than 40, government officials said.

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast