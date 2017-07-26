Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 7:40am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 24
A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 24
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 24
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
4 / 24
A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 24
Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
6 / 24
A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
7 / 24
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 24
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS

People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
10 / 24
A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras during a protest to demand the resignation of the dean of UNAH, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras during a protest to demand the resignation of the dean of UNAH, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras during a protest to demand the resignation of the dean of UNAH, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
11 / 24
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 24
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Wisam Hashlamoun

Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Wisam Hashlamoun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Wisam Hashlamoun
Close
13 / 24
Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
14 / 24
Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 24
Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 24
A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 24
People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 24
Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
20 / 24
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 24
A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
22 / 24
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the joint Australian and U.S. military exercise Talisman Saber at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area located near Rockhampton in northern Queensland in Australia. Australian Defence Force/via REUTERS

A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the joint Australian and U.S. military exercise Talisman Saber at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area located near...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the joint Australian and U.S. military exercise Talisman Saber at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area located near Rockhampton in northern Queensland in Australia. Australian Defence Force/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 25 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 24 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 21 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 21 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Trump rallies in the Rust Belt

Trump rallies in the Rust Belt

President Donald Trump rallies his supporters in Youngstown, Ohio.

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

Healthcare on the Hill

Healthcare on the Hill

The Senate voted to begin formal debate of healthcare legislation that would repeal major elements of Obamacare.

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast