Editors Choice Pictures
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S....more
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
United States forward Clint Dempsey hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica in Santa Clara, California. The United States defeated Jamaica 2-1. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A part of a giant Torta weighing 820 kg and 67-meters long is pictured, during an attempt at the world's biggest sandwich (commonly called a Torta in Mexico), in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' held at an international passenger terminal located on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Woman gives her daughter rehydration fluid at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
President Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecutors said he arranged to smuggle into the United States three live, highly venomous king cobra snakes hidden in potato chip canisters. U.S....more
Cows stand at the Livestock Exhibition of Central American Isthmus "Expica 2017", one of the most important fairs in Central America in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorative ceremony for the 64th anniversary of the Korean armistice at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the...more
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.
Healthcare on the Hill
Republican Senate leaders, struggling to keep a seven-year-old promise to end Obamacare, turned their focus to passing a slimmed-down "skinny" repeal measure that would throw the issue into negotiations with the House of Representatives.
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.