Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
United States forward Clint Dempsey hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica in Santa Clara, California. The United States defeated Jamaica 2-1. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A part of a giant Torta weighing 820 kg and 67-meters long is pictured, during an attempt at the world's biggest sandwich (commonly called a Torta in Mexico), in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' held at an international passenger terminal located on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Woman gives her daughter rehydration fluid at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
President Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecutors said he arranged to smuggle into the United States three live, highly venomous king cobra snakes hidden in potato chip canisters. U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Cows stand at the Livestock Exhibition of Central American Isthmus "Expica 2017", one of the most important fairs in Central America in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorative ceremony for the 64th anniversary of the Korean armistice at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
