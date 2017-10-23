Editors Choice Pictures
A collapsed road is seen following torrential rain caused by typhoon Lan in Kishiwada, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A girl casts her father's ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Damaged houses and buildings are seen after government troops cleared the area from pro-Islamic State militant groups inside the war-torn area in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Children play in the light of a flashlight at a school turned shelter, after their home was destroyed when Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain celebrates winning the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
People climb after jumping off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil. According to organizers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a...more
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People wave Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration organised by Catalan pro-independence movements ANC (Catalan National Assembly) and Omnium Cutural, following the imprisonment of their two leaders Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, in...more
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick celebrates in the locker room with champagne after game seven of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Producer Angelina Jolie attends the premiere for "The Breadwinner" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after last night attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to participants of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Park in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
A French soldier of the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane stands in front of a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone version Block 1 in Niamey, Niger. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A pair of barn owls looks on at a rehabilitation and conservation centre at the Spier wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar this week cries while waiting to get a shelter in Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Horse riders perform with guns during the El-Jadida International Horse Show in El-Jadida, south of Casablanca. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Ryan Burnett celebrates winning the fight against Zhanat Zhakiyanov in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Hundreds of merino sheep are herded past the Cibeles Fountain, famous landmark of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A clock tower building is seen through a foggy rainfall as Typhoon Lan approaches Japan's mainland, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.