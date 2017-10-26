Editors Choice Pictures
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta shout in front of the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn marches during the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Visitors react as President Trump poses for a picture as he departs the Oval Office of the White House for Dallas, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anisa, 20, a Muslim from the Tzotzil Maya ethnic group, poses for a photograph dressed in a hijab made from a traditional Maya shawl, in San Cristobal de las Casas, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Palestinian fishermen repair their net at the beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rohingya refugees cross a bamboo bridge as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
China's President Xi Jinping (C) and other new Politburo Standing Committee members (L-R) Wang Huning, Li Zhanshu, Han Zheng, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Zhao Leji attend a meeting with the media at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,�China....more
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation for the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit...more
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte holds a AK-47 assault rifle during a inspection of donated firearms and trucks onboard the Russian destroyer Admiral Panteleyev docked at the port in Metro Manila, Philippines. Malacanang Presidential Photo/via...more
Umar, 64, a Muslim from the Tzotzil Maya ethnic group, adjusts his Islamic prayer cap, or "Kufi", as he poses for a photograph in San Cristobal de las Casas, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Students of a military school stand in formation in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin before the march marking the Day of Flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk,...more
A member of a feminist organisations is detained by riot police during a rally against sexual harassment and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Workers climb out from a tunnel boring machine (TBM) during the breakthrough of a tunnel for the future tramway line in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Indian army soldiers try to control the candidates who will participate in the army recruitment drive in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boxer Katie Taylor during the work out in Cardiff. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Performer Mitch Jones from Circus Oz reacts after climbing a light pole during the official launch of the annual cultural celebration The Sydney Festival, which showcases theatre, dance, circus, visual art and music during the month of January, in a...more
A woman walks with her dog on the Boa Viagem beach in Recife, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
