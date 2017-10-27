Editors Choice Pictures
Rohingya refugees fill their containers with drinking water from a hand-pump at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. border patrol officers walk near a prototype for President Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Two stag deer pause during a rutt at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn marches during the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A signage of "I love Marawi" is seen in front of damaged houses, buildings and a mosque inside a war-torn Marawi city, southern Philippines, after the Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in the southern city held by...more
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo visit the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Yonhap/via REUTERS
A devotee looks at the camera as she offers prayers to the setting sun during the "Chhath" festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Venus Williams celebrates winning her group stage match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
A member of the local town security forces carries personal belongings while walking in front of a bullet-riddled apartment house in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines, which was believed to have been rented by...more
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
President Trump displays a presidential public health emergency declaration on the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Policemen stand at the site of an explosion at a fireworks factory at Kosambi village in Tangerang, Indonesia Banten province. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki speaks at a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Achilles and Karis, Sumatran tigers, eat pumpkins at a Halloween event at ZSL London Zoo, London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in the eastern Ghouta, reacts as she sits on a bed in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria....more
Farmer Willem Oosthuizen sits in the dock before facing sentencing for kidnap, assault and attempted murder, in connection with forcing a man into a coffin, in Middelburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Fishermen on a boat recover nets on Lake Leman on an autumn morning in Chardonne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Kulsuma Begum, 40, a Rohingya refugee cries while recounting her story at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. Begum said her daughter was missing and her husband and son-in-law were killed by military in Myanmar.
A needle used for shooting heroin litters the ground in a park in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Attorney General Jeff Sessions gestures at the Heritage Foundation's Legal Strategy Forum in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Still image taken from a video obtained from social media shows a man pouring dye into the Trevi Fountain in Rome. @ELESADVENTURE/via REUTERS
