Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revellers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump holds up a pen after signing the HBCU executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway sits as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a colorful flour war, a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
An Israeli border policeman removes a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveller is seen in the bathroom during carnival celebrations in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A man gets a shave from a roadside barber in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes, while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Student leader Joshua Wong shouts and holds up a sign reading "defend judicial independence" during a confrontation with security guards at a news conference held by former Chief Secretary and Chief Executive election candidate Carrie Lam in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters man a checkpoint on the eastern edge of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a colorful flour war, a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Adam Purinton, 51, accused of killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani, 32, as well as an American who tried to intervene, is shown on closed circuit TV in court from the Johnson County detention center as Purinton heads towards a room with his public defender, Michelle R. Durrett, during his initial court appearance in Olathe, Kansas. REUTERS/Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
People try to move a parade float after an accident during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their homes wait to register at the special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An activist paints the U.S.-Mexico border wall between Ciudad Juarez and New Mexico as a symbol of protest against President Trump's new immigration reform in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Female Polar bear cub Nanuq (polar bear in the Inuit language), born on November 7, 2016, is pictured with its mother Sesi during her first presentation to the public to mark international polar bear day at the zoo of Mulhouse, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Oscar winning ballots are carried along the red carpet by personnel from Price Waterhouse Coopers as they arrive for the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
People walk through the Dark Hedges in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
