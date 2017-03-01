Players compete for the ball during the annual Shrovetide football match in Ashbourne, Britain. The aim of the teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, is to score by tapping the ball three times on stone goal plinths three miles apart on the banks of...more

Players compete for the ball during the annual Shrovetide football match in Ashbourne, Britain. The aim of the teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, is to score by tapping the ball three times on stone goal plinths three miles apart on the banks of the River Henmore. The game dates back to the 17th century. REUTERS/Phil Noble

