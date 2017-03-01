Edition:
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl reacts as she flees her home in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Journalists try to hang a picture of Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate, which fell before a news conference in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A policeman stands guard near the body of a suspected drug pusher, whom police investigators said was shot and killed by unidentified men, along a street in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, reacts as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, applaud after Owens was mentioned by President Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Players compete for the ball during the annual Shrovetide football match in Ashbourne, Britain. The aim of the teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, is to score by tapping the ball three times on stone goal plinths three miles apart on the banks of the River Henmore. The game dates back to the 17th century. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revellers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy . REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. jokes around and motions with a large pair of scissors toward the throat of his wife Vanessa Trump, while Too Kim Tiah, the CEO of TA Global, owner and developer of the Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, looks on during the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt plays mas during the presentation of Zero Degrees - The Life Below by TRIBE during carnival celebrations in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Participant Drag Sethlas celebrates winning a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Guests occupy the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan. The Waldorf Astoria, which opened in 1893, is scheduled to close on March 1st. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Children cross a body of water to reach a registration area prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer county, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An audience member wears an American flag hijab as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
