A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a meeting at the Trocadero square across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris....more
A Russian soldier stands near Syrian musicians as they play their instruments while resting on damage in the amphitheater of the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers inject fuels into a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a "People 4 Trump" rally at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer as he prepares to cross the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Counter-demonstrators (L) and supporters (R) of President Trump fight for a U.S. flag during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Cairo-based artist Chanel Arif's paints for her art project called After Dinner that uses humans and their surroundings as her canvas, in her gallery in the capital of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/ Sherif Fahmy
A mother reacts as her daughter Ranmea is treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents in a hospital west of Erbil in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Attendants serving delegates from a hotel pose for a photo at Tiananmen Square as delegates attend a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy puts his hand out of a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip....more
Women leave after attending Aajibaichi Shaala (Grandmothers' School) in Fangane village, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. The slogan reads, "We will conquer Roma God willing"....more
Yuliya Levchenko of Ukraine reacts after winning 3rd place at the Women's High Jump Final at the European Athletics Indoor Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A participant wears elaborate make-up and headdress during the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paramilitary policemen gesture towards a reporter in front of the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress are taking place, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her injured daughter after fleeing their home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Newcastle United fans celebrate against Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship. Action Images / Craig Brough Livepic
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts "Banzai!" as he raises his hands with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party during the annual party convention in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman takes part in a performance to protest against the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in Guerrero, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme.
