White rhinoceros Bruno (R) and Gracie are seen in their enclosure at Thoiry zoo and wildlife park, west of Paris. Poachers broke into the zoo last night, shot dead four-year-old male white rhino called Vince, and sawed off its horn in what is believed to be the first time in Europe that a rhino in captivity has been attacked and killed. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

