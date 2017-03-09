Editors Choice Pictures
An Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter stands near what he said was Islamic State fighters held prisioners by them , north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament inquiry committee in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Men that fled areas of clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party takes part in a protest outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire struggles with an umbrella as he leaves 10 Downing Street with Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell after a cabinet meeting ahead of the budget in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
(L-R) U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, and U.S. Representative Greg Walden hold a news conference on the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A displaced Iraqi boy waves a white flag as he flees his home while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Women perform behind "Glass Celling" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A house damaged by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru...more
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France....more
A young girl reacts after President Trump made a surprise appearance in front of her White House tour group in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Ukrainian serviceman guards an area on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer in the northern Syrian town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A camera man films a statue of a girl facing the Wall St. Bull, as part of a campaign by U.S. fund manager State Street to push companies to put women on their boards, in the financial district in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Displaced Iraqis help each other to get onto a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Special forces member enters a house through a hole in a wall during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
White rhinoceros Bruno (R) and Gracie are seen in their enclosure at Thoiry zoo and wildlife park, west of Paris. Poachers broke into the zoo last night, shot dead four-year-old male white rhino called Vince, and sawed off its horn in what is...more
Melissa Stewart's team competes in the official restart of the Iditarod, a nearly 1,000 mile (1,610 km) sled dog race across the Alaskan wilderness, in Fairbanks, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A delegate wearing traditional costumes and a military delegate pose for pictures near the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Under a painting of Hillary Clinton, President Trump makes a surprise appearance in front people touring the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Northern Ireland is seen on the left and the Republic of Ireland is seen on the right with Carlingford Lough in the middle, seen from Omeath, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
