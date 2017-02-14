Edition:
Photographer
Jorge Duenes
Location
TIJUANA, Mexico
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Haitian migrants talk through a window at an Evangelical Church, being used as a shelter for stranded immigrants on their way to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

1 / 32
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2 / 32
Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

American wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

3 / 32
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, poses for a selfie with models backstage before presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

4 / 32
Photographer
Handout .
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS

5 / 32
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A woman cancer patient waits at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

6 / 32
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A vacant Walmart is pictured as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

7 / 32
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Two women react as the wind blows their hair around while walking on the street in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

8 / 32
Photographer
Handout .
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A handout photo provided to Reuters by Human Rights Watch shows what the group claims is a remnant of a yellow gas cylinder found in Masaken Hanano, Aleppo, after a chlorine attack on November 18, 2016. Courtesy of Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS

9 / 32
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

10 / 32
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Los Angeles, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

11 / 32
Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
ANG THONG, Thailand
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

A woman prays while touching the fingers of a Buddha statue during the annual Makha Bucha Day, which celebrates Buddha's teachings, in Ang Thong, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

12 / 32
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

A float with a giant figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Nice Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

13 / 32
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Los Angeles, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

14 / 32
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

A woman prays during an anti-Planned Parenthood vigil outside the Planned Parenthood - Margaret Sanger Health Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

15 / 32
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Passengers watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

16 / 32
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Los Angeles, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Bruno Mars performs "Let's Go Crazy" during a tribute to the late singer Prince at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

17 / 32
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LUZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Local artists perform dragon dances with the shower of melted iron spark in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

18 / 32
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Travesty artist Olivia Jones and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the first round of voting during the German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

19 / 32
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer removes lint from Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller's jacket as he waits to go on the air in the White House Briefing Room in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

20 / 32
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

A Palestinian woman reacts as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

21 / 32
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Seoul, South Korea
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Lee Jae-yong (C), vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye, at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

22 / 32
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Children play with water in Madureira Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

23 / 32
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Dev Patel holds the award for best Supporting Actor, 'Lion' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

24 / 32
Photographer
Laurent Capmas
Location
SAINT-PIERRE, R?union
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Saint-Pierre as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

25 / 32
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
Los Angeles, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

The group Metallica and Lady Gaga arrive at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

26 / 32
Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
THESSALONIKI, GREECE
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

A 250 kg World War Two bomb that was found during excavation works at a gas station, is carried on a military truck, following an operation to defuse it, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

27 / 32
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Cancer patient Carolyn Murrah from North Richland Hills in Texas, one of a group of advanced-stage cancer patients to model in SMGlobal Catwalk presentation for Say Yes to HOPE, is fitted with false eyelashes during New York Fashion Week in Manhatta. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

28 / 32
Photographer
Hamish Blair
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with team mates during the final night of the Nitro Athletics series at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

29 / 32
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MUGUI CONSERVANCY, KENYA
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Cows belonging to Samburu tribesmen walk around the carcass of an elephant killed by armed cattle herders in Mugui Conservancy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

30 / 32
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

A woman shows her ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

31 / 32
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest demanding an overhaul of the elections supervision commission ahead of provincial elections due in September, in Baghdad,Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

32 / 32

