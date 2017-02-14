Editors Choice Pictures
Haitian migrants talk through a window at an Evangelical Church, being used as a shelter for stranded immigrants on their way to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
American wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, poses for a selfie with models backstage before presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS
A woman cancer patient waits at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A vacant Walmart is pictured as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Two women react as the wind blows their hair around while walking on the street in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A handout photo provided to Reuters by Human Rights Watch shows what the group claims is a remnant of a yellow gas cylinder found in Masaken Hanano, Aleppo, after a chlorine attack on November 18, 2016. Courtesy of Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman prays while touching the fingers of a Buddha statue during the annual Makha Bucha Day, which celebrates Buddha's teachings, in Ang Thong, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A float with a giant figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Nice Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman prays during an anti-Planned Parenthood vigil outside the Planned Parenthood - Margaret Sanger Health Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Passengers watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Bruno Mars performs "Let's Go Crazy" during a tribute to the late singer Prince at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Local artists perform dragon dances with the shower of melted iron spark in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Travesty artist Olivia Jones and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the first round of voting during the German presidential election at the Reichstag in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer removes lint from Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller's jacket as he waits to go on the air in the White House Briefing Room in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Palestinian woman reacts as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Lee Jae-yong (C), vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye, at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Children play with water in Madureira Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Dev Patel holds the award for best Supporting Actor, 'Lion' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Saint-Pierre as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas
The group Metallica and Lady Gaga arrive at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A 250 kg World War Two bomb that was found during excavation works at a gas station, is carried on a military truck, following an operation to defuse it, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Cancer patient Carolyn Murrah from North Richland Hills in Texas, one of a group of advanced-stage cancer patients to model in SMGlobal Catwalk presentation for Say Yes to HOPE, is fitted with false eyelashes during New York Fashion Week in Manhatta. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with team mates during the final night of the Nitro Athletics series at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Cows belonging to Samburu tribesmen walk around the carcass of an elephant killed by armed cattle herders in Mugui Conservancy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman shows her ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the village of Kairana, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest demanding an overhaul of the elections supervision commission ahead of provincial elections due in September, in Baghdad,Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani