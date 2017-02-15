Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
MARYSVILLE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
BARAGOY, KENYA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KRASNOYARSK, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
Jorge Duenes
Location
TIJUANA, Mexico
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Haitian migrants talk through a window at an Evangelical Church, being used as a shelter for stranded immigrants on their way to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

U.S. wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, poses for a selfie with models backstage before presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Handout .
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A woman cancer patient waits at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WEST PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
GAZA BORDER, Israel
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A rainbow is seen over a concrete barrier in Netiv Haasara, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A vacant Walmart is pictured as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Two women react as the wind blows their hair around while walking on the street in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Handout .
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Handout photo provided to Reuters on February 13, 2017, by Human Rights Watch claiming to show remnant of a yellow gas cylinder found in Masaken Hanano, Aleppo, after a chlorine attack on November 18, 2016. Courtesy of Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
TAIPEI, Taiwan
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Cranes hoist the frame of a bus which crashed after an accident on a highway in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A man walks inside the Baron Hotel in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Students walk through hearts-shape displays a day before Valentine's Day in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

A model presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by women from the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Visitors look at a 7000-year old Neolithic statuette on temporary display at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Ognen Teofilovski
Location
SKOPJE, Macedonia
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Macedonian Army and Police special forces perform an exercise after finishing their three-week training with the U.S. Navy Seals in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Window cleaners work on the facade of the European Union Council building in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Parts of a bulldozer are seen at a farm in the town of Basheeqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

People drive and ride amid the smog in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

